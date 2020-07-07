Samsung’s new UV Sterilizer is designed to sanitize your gadgets

Samsung is launching a new UV Sterilizer which is designed to sanitize your gadgets, it will apparently kill up to 99% of bacteria.

The device is designed to disinfect your smartphone, earbuds and more and it will be available in a range of different sizes.

The UV Sterilizer features dual UV lights that sterilize both the top and bottom surface of items that are placed inside. It also boasts a sleek and minimal design, allowing you to store your UV Sterilizer anywhere in the house – from the bedroom to the living room – without it looking out-of-place.

The UV Sterilizer is easy to use, with a single button that turns on4 or off the UV function. What’s more, the device automatically turns off after 10 minutes, so you won’t have to worry about whether you remembered to switch it off before you left the house. The UV Sterilizer can also wirelessly charge your device at the same time5 so when you pick up your device, you can rest assured it is disinfected, charged and ready to use.

