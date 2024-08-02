Samsung Z Fold 6 Durability Tested (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has recently undergone a comprehensive durability test with JerryRigEverything, providing valuable insights into its strengths and weaknesses. While the device features minor design tweaks and new features, it still exhibits some vulnerabilities similar to those of its predecessors. The test evaluates the phone’s resilience against scratches, heat, and bending, while also identifying areas that require improvement, particularly in terms of dust protection.

Design and Build: Familiar Yet Refined

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 maintains a design that closely resembles its predecessors, such as the Z Fold 5, 4, and 3. However, there are some notable improvements:

The center crease is slightly less noticeable, enhancing the overall user experience.

Textured camera rings add a tactile element, improving grip and handling.

This model is the lightest foldable yet, weighing half an ounce less than the Z Fold 5, making it more comfortable to hold and carry.

Display: Seamless Viewing with Varying Scratch Resistance

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features an impressive display setup:

The inner flexible display incorporates an underscreen selfie camera, offering a seamless viewing experience without any visible notches or cutouts.

The exterior display functions like a regular smartphone screen, providing quick access to notifications and apps without the need to unfold the device.

Scratch resistance varies between the two displays. The inner screen scratches at level 2, making it susceptible to damage from fingernails and similar objects. In contrast, the exterior glass withstands scratches up to level 6, offering better protection against everyday wear and tear.

The device features higher peak brightness compared to its predecessors, enhancing visibility in various lighting conditions, from bright sunlight to dimly lit environments.

Durability: Resilient Yet Room for Improvement

The durability test reveals both strengths and weaknesses of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6:

The scratch test confirms that the inner screen is vulnerable to scratches from fingernails and similar objects, emphasizing the need for careful handling and the use of a screen protector.

During the heat test, the inner screen withstands 25 seconds of lighter heat without significant damage, demonstrating its resilience against moderate heat exposure.

The bend test shows that the phone is strong when closed and flexible yet resilient when open , highlighting its overall structural integrity.

and , highlighting its overall structural integrity. However, the IP48 dust protection rating is less effective than previous models, indicating that there is still room for improvement in terms of dust resistance.

Camera: Versatile Setup with Some Limitations

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers a versatile camera setup:

The device features three rear cameras: a 12MP wide-angle, a 50MP main, and a 10MP telephoto lens, providing users with a range of shooting options.

The front-facing 10MP camera is protected by Invictus glass, ensuring its durability and clarity.

However, the 12MP ultra-wide and front cameras lack Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), which could affect image quality in certain conditions, such as low light or when capturing moving subjects.

Internal Components: Enhanced Cooling and Dual SIM Support

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features some notable improvements in its internal components:

The device includes a larger vapor chamber for improved cooling, ensuring optimal performance during extended use or demanding tasks.

The removable batteries come with pull tabs, making it easier for users to replace them when necessary.

The phone supports dual SIM cards, allowing users to manage multiple phone numbers or cellular plans on a single device.

However, the absence of a microSD card slot limits expandable storage options, which may be a drawback for users who require additional storage space.

Additional Observations: Audio Optimization and Hinge Durability

The durability test also reveals some additional observations about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6:

The earpiece and loudspeaker designs are optimized for clear audio, ensuring a high-quality listening experience during calls and media playback.

However, there are issues with dust ingress in the hinge, which could affect the long-term durability of the device. This highlights the need for improved dust protection measures.

The hinge itself is rated for 200,000 folds, indicating robust performance over time and the ability to withstand frequent opening and closing of the device.

Repairability: Easy Battery Replacement but Complex Internal Structure

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 presents both advantages and challenges in terms of repairability:

The battery is easy to remove, thanks to the pull tabs, making it convenient for users to replace the battery when needed.

However, the internal structure of the device is complex, requiring sophisticated tools and expertise for repair. This complexity could pose challenges for users seeking to perform DIY repairs or for third-party repair services.

In conclusion, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 durability test reveals that while the device is generally durable and functional, it still has areas that require improvement. The phone’s strengths lie in its refined design, seamless display, and enhanced cooling capabilities. However, the device’s vulnerabilities, particularly in terms of dust protection and scratch resistance, indicate that there is still room for further development. As Samsung continues to innovate and refine its foldable smartphone lineup, addressing these weaknesses will be crucial in delivering a truly exceptional user experience.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything



