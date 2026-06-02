Why Samsung Fans Are Cheering the Galaxy Watch 9 Classic’s Return

Samsung is poised to redefine the smartwatch market with the upcoming launch of three distinct models: the Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch 9 Classic and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. This marks a significant departure from its traditional two-model strategy, reflecting a deliberate effort to cater to a broader and more diverse audience. Leaks from Google’s Wear OS code suggest that these devices are nearing completion, hinting at an imminent release. Here’s a closer look at what makes this launch so noteworthy.

Three Models, One Ambitious Lineup

For the first time, Samsung is introducing a three-model smartwatch lineup, each tailored to meet the needs of different user segments:

Galaxy Watch 9 (code-named “Fresh 9”)

(code-named “Fresh 9”) Galaxy Watch 9 Classic (“Wise 9”)

(“Wise 9”) Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 (“Project Fi 2”)

The Galaxy Watch 9 Classic stands out as a significant highlight, marking the return of the iconic rotating bezel, a feature beloved by Samsung enthusiasts. This model combines premium aesthetics with practical functionality, appealing to users who value both style and performance. Its reintroduction is expected to resonate strongly with long-time fans of the brand.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is designed to compete in the high-end smartwatch segment. With its rugged build and advanced features, it targets outdoor enthusiasts and tech-savvy users who demand durability and innovative technology. By diversifying its lineup, Samsung is positioning itself to attract a wider range of consumers, from casual users to those seeking specialized features.

Revealed Through Google’s Wear OS Code

The first hints of this ambitious lineup emerged not from Samsung itself but from Google’s Wear OS software. This unexpected leak provided a rare glimpse into the development process, suggesting that the devices are well into their production cycle. The collaboration between Samsung and Google underscores their shared commitment to enhancing Wear OS, making sure it delivers a seamless and intuitive user experience.

This partnership is particularly significant as it highlights the growing importance of software optimization in the smartwatch market. By using Google’s expertise in Wear OS, Samsung aims to provide a more integrated and user-friendly experience, setting its devices apart from competitors.

New “Raise to Talk” Feature

One of the most exciting features expected in the new Galaxy Watch lineup is the “raise to talk” functionality. Previously exclusive to Google’s Pixel Watch, this feature allows users to activate voice commands simply by raising their wrist.

For you, this means faster and more convenient access to voice assistants. Whether you’re setting reminders, checking the weather, or sending messages, the “raise to talk” feature eliminates the need for button presses or screen swipes, streamlining everyday tasks. This innovation is a clear example of how Samsung is prioritizing user convenience in its latest designs.

Design and Size Options

The Galaxy Watch 9 Classic is anticipated to retain its hallmark premium design, characterized by high-quality materials and meticulous craftsmanship. This focus on aesthetics ensures that the Classic model will appeal to users who prioritize elegance and sophistication in their wearable devices.

Samsung is also expected to offer multiple size options across the entire lineup. This inclusive approach caters to a variety of wrist sizes and personal preferences, making the watches accessible to a broader audience. By providing options that balance style, comfort and functionality, Samsung is demonstrating its commitment to meeting diverse consumer needs.

What This Means for the Market

The introduction of a three-model lineup represents a bold and strategic move by Samsung, positioning the company to compete more effectively with industry leaders like Apple and Google.

Key factors that could give Samsung a competitive edge include:

Innovative features like “raise to talk,” which enhance usability and convenience

like “raise to talk,” which enhance usability and convenience Seamless Wear OS integration for a more intuitive user experience

for a more intuitive user experience Premium design options that cater to diverse preferences and lifestyles

For consumers, this expanded lineup translates to more choices tailored to individual needs. Whether you prefer the timeless elegance of the Classic, the rugged durability of the Ultra 2, or the versatility of the standard Galaxy Watch 9, Samsung’s offerings are designed to provide something for everyone.

Looking Ahead

The Galaxy Watch 9 series represents a significant step forward for Samsung in the competitive smartwatch market. By introducing three distinct models, the company is not only expanding its product range but also reinforcing its commitment to innovation and user-centric design.

As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to grow. Whether you’re a loyal Samsung user or new to the world of smartwatches, this lineup promises to deliver a compelling combination of style, functionality and innovative technology. With its focus on meeting diverse consumer needs, Samsung is setting the stage for a highly impactful launch in 2026.

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Source & Image Credit: Demon’s Tech



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