Samsung W21 5G folding smartphone launched in China

Samsung has launched a new folding smartphone in China, the Samsung W21 5G and the handset is apparently based on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone.

The new Samsung W21 5G comes with 7.6 inch AMOLED display and a 6.23 inch Super AMOLED on the outside.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile processor and it also features 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The new folding Samsung smartphone also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 25W fast charging, it features dual SIM card slots. It will retail for CNY 20,000 which is about $3,000.

Source GSM Arena

