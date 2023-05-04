Samsung unveils One UI 5 Watch for its Galaxy Watch range

Samsung has unveiled One UI 5 Watch for its Galaxy Watch range of smartwatches, this new software will bring a range of new features top the Galaxy Watch range and Samsung is planning to test it out through a beta program this month.

You will be able to test out the new One UI 5 Watch on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 range and you will be able to sign up to test out the betas from the Samsung Members app.

Some of the new features coming to the Galaxy Watch with this new software update will include some new features for sleep management, a range of personalized fitness features, some enhanced safety features and more.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung unveils One UI 5 Watch software over at Samsung at the link below, the software is coming in beta this month, as yet we do not have any details on when it will be released to everyone.

