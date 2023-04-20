Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 gets skin temperature based cycle tracking

Samsung has announced that it’s Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatches now feature skin temperature measurement, this feature has been added to its calendar-based Cycle Tracking feature.

Samsung has said that this new feature is being released in 32 countries and includes South Korea, the USA, and 30 European countries, you can see more details below.

“Samsung’s holistic view of wellness has been further advanced by our sensor innovations, delivering in-depth health insights that empower users,” said Hon Pak, Vice President and Head of Digital Health Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics. “The new infrared temperature sensor on Galaxy Watch5 broadens our whole health offerings, providing more convenient ways to track and understand personal health.”

As people search for ways to forecast their next period, they’re turning to temperature readings to help, since basal body temperature (BBT) varies by menstrual phase. BBT needs to be measured immediately after waking and prior to any physical activity or impact from surroundings. Getting accurate BBT readings requires measurement the first thing every morning, a process that can be inconvenient and sometimes even forgotten. Samsung’s new feature automates this process, making it easier and more convenient.

You can find out more details about the new features coming to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatches over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





