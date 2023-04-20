Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone reviewed (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone launched last month, we have seen a couple of videos of the handset in action and now we have a new one, this is a review video from Tech Spurt.

The video below gives us a good look at the new Galaxy A54 5G and its range of features, the device comes with a Samsung Exynos octa-core 1380 mobile processor and it has a range of RAM and storage options, let’s find out more details about the device.

As we can see from the video the handset comes with some great specifications and features, this includes a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, if you need extra storage there is also a microSD card slot.

The device features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution and it comes with a range of cameras which include three on the rear and one on the front. These include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera, on the front there is a 32-megapixel camera for video calls and selfies.

The new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging and it features One UI 5.1 and Android 13, the device comes in a range of colors and it costs £449 in the UK.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt





