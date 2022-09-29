Samsung unveils new environmental strategy

Samsung has unveiled its new environmental strategy, the company has revealed that it plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Samsung has revealed that it has also joined the RE100 global initiative whose goals are to use 100 percent renewable energy.

“The climate crisis is one of the greatest challenges of our time. The consequences of inaction are unimaginable and requires the contribution of every one of us, including businesses and governments,” said Jong-Hee Han, Vice Chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics. “Samsung is responding to the threats of climate change with a comprehensive plan that includes reducing emissions, new sustainability practices and the development of innovative technologies and products that are better for our planet.”

Samsung Electronics’ environmental commitment also encompasses an enterprise-wide effort to enhance resource circularity throughout the entire product lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to recycling and disposal. The plan also details investments in new technologies to reduce emissions from process gases as well as to reduce power consumption in consumer products. The company also plans to explore carbon capture and utilisation technologies and tackle harmful airborne particulate matter.

