Samsung showcases latest energy saving devices at IFA 2022

Samsung has been showcasing its latest energy saving devices at IFA 2022, including its latest sustainable products, energy-efficient products, and more.

The event also included Samsung’s new SmartThings Home devices and features and a range of other products from its Net Zero Home.

Samsung Newsroom takes you to the scene of Samsung Town in this three-story series. In this first story, we’ll cover Samsung’s eco-conscious efforts for sustainable daily lives. In the second story, we’ll share the integrated connected experience enabled by SmartThings Home Life. In the third story, we’ll give you a tour of Samsung’s latest products in the exhibition hall — making you feel as if you are actually there.

As we begin this online tour of Samsung Town, we would like to first introduce you to the Everyday Sustainability Zone, a vision for a greener future by incorporating sustainability into everyday life. In the zone, Samsung Electronics showcases its diverse efforts to increase sustainability at all stages of the product lifecycle, from manufacturing and distribution to usage and disposal.

At the three SmartThings Home exhibit spaces including Kitchen & Laundry, Bedroom and Outdoors, the visitors, using SmartThings AI Energy mode, can experience Net Zero Home, a space where it produces, stores, manages and consume the energy at home without creating energy surplus or shortage.

You can find out more details about Samsung’s latest sustainable devices and also its energy-saving devices at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals