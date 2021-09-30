Samsung unveils new 5G VoNR Solution

Samsung has announced that it has developed a new 5G VoNR (Voice over New Radio) call service system for 5G.

The new Samsung 5G VoNR supports voice calls and data over the 5G network, at the moment, calls are switched to the 4G network.

VoNR technology supports both voice call and data service using the 5G network while the current 5G network approach switches into 4G network when making voice calls. Without the need for switching between networks, VoNR provides a higher chance of maintaining connection in voice call as well as faster call connection times. Users can also enjoy true 5G speeds when playing high-performance games or streaming high-quality videos even while staying on a call.

IMS is the key technology for VoNR that enables all multimedia services – such as audio, video, and extensive data services – within a single IP (internet protocol) network. Samsung’s 5G NR (New Radio) communication protocol stack for the IMS used in 4G voice calls (VoLTE) is designed for stable compatibility with VoNR services as well. The protocol stack is an aggregation of software layers that implement the communication protocols needed for different devices to communicate data with each other.

We can expect to see this new Samsung 5G VoNR technology used in future devices, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Samsung

