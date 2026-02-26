Samsung Unveils All-New Galaxy Buds4: The Smartest AI Headphone Ever Made

Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy Buds4 series, comprising the Galaxy Buds4 Pro and Galaxy Buds4. These wireless earbuds are designed to elevate your audio experience with a blend of premium sound quality, advanced noise cancellation, and seamless integration into the Galaxy ecosystem. Whether you’re a dedicated audiophile or a casual listener, the Buds4 series promises an immersive and intuitive listening experience tailored to meet modern audio demands.

Refined Design for Comfort and Convenience

The Galaxy Buds4 series showcases a sleek and ergonomic design that prioritizes both comfort and practicality. These earbuds are crafted to remain secure and comfortable, even during extended use, making them suitable for a variety of activities. Key design highlights include:

A computationally optimized fit that ensures the earbuds stay securely in place during daily activities, from workouts to commutes.

The Buds4 Pro’s canal-fit design enhances noise isolation for a more immersive experience.

The Buds4’s open-fit option, catering to users who prefer a lighter, less intrusive feel.

Both models feature a premium metal finish, giving them a modern and polished aesthetic. Adding to their practicality, the earbuds are housed in a transparent clamshell charging cradle. This innovative cradle not only serves as a stylish storage solution but also allows users to monitor battery levels at a glance. Whether you’re working, exercising, or relaxing, the Galaxy Buds4 series is designed to provide all-day comfort and usability.

Enhanced Audio Performance

The Galaxy Buds4 series is engineered to deliver a rich and immersive sound experience, thanks to Samsung’s advanced audio technology. Equipped with a two-way speaker system, these earbuds ensure a balanced and dynamic sound profile. Key audio features include:

A wider woofer for deeper, more resonant bass and a refined tweeter for clear, crisp treble.

Support for 24-bit/96kHz hi-fi audio, delivering a natural and detailed soundstage that captures every nuance of your music.

Additionally, the series incorporates advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology. By analyzing environmental noise and the unique shape of your ears, the earbuds dynamically adapt to minimize distractions. This ensures you can fully immerse yourself in your audio content, whether you’re listening to music, podcasts, or taking calls in noisy environments.

Adaptive Features for a Personalized Experience

Samsung has integrated intelligent technologies into the Galaxy Buds4 series to provide a personalized and adaptive listening experience. These features are designed to enhance usability and cater to individual preferences. Key adaptive technologies include:

Adaptive ANC/EQ automatically adjusts sound settings in real time based on your surroundings and listening habits.

automatically adjusts sound settings in real time based on your surroundings and listening habits. Super Clear Call technology ensures exceptional voice clarity during calls, even in noisy or windy environments.

These adaptive features make the Galaxy Buds4 series particularly valuable for professionals, frequent callers, and anyone seeking consistent audio quality across various settings. Whether you’re in a bustling office or a quiet home, the earbuds adapt to deliver optimal performance.

Seamless Galaxy Ecosystem Integration

The Galaxy Buds4 series is designed to integrate seamlessly with the Galaxy ecosystem, offering a cohesive and intuitive user experience. This integration enhances productivity and convenience, making the earbuds a natural extension of your Galaxy devices. Key integration features include:

Support for hands-free AI agents like Bixby , Google Gemini , and Perplexity , allowing voice-controlled tasks and smart device management.

, , and , allowing voice-controlled tasks and smart device management. Head gesture controls , allowing you to answer calls, skip tracks, or adjust volume without needing to touch your device.

, allowing you to answer calls, skip tracks, or adjust volume without needing to touch your device. Effortless pairing with Galaxy devices and centralized control through the Galaxy Wearable app, where you can customize settings, apply updates, and monitor battery life.

This seamless integration ensures that the Buds4 series not only enhances your audio experience but also simplifies your interaction with other Galaxy devices, creating a unified and efficient ecosystem.

Availability and Options

The Galaxy Buds4 series will be available for pre-order in select markets, with general availability starting March 11, 2026. Customers can choose from three distinct color options:

White , offering a clean and classic look.

, offering a clean and classic look. Black , for a sleek and understated aesthetic.

, for a sleek and understated aesthetic. Pink Gold, an exclusive option available only for the Buds4 Pro, adding a touch of elegance.

With its combination of innovative features, user-centric design, and seamless ecosystem integration, the Galaxy Buds4 series is poised to set a new benchmark for wireless earbuds. Whether you’re seeking premium audio quality, advanced noise cancellation, or intuitive device connectivity, the Buds4 series offers a comprehensive solution tailored to modern audio needs.

Source: Samsung



