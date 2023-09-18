Samsung The Wall for Virtual Production launched in Europe

The Samsung The Wall for Virtual Production was made official back in June, the device is designed for filmmakers and now Samsung has revealed that it is also launching in Europe and it will be on display at IBC 20-23.

Samsung will be showing off The Wall for Virtual production at IBC 2023, which takes place between the 18th and 25th of September in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, you can see more details below.

“The Wall for Virtual Production opens the door to limitless potential for filmmakers, producers and studios by amplifying digital effects, while making virtual content creation easier, faster and more cost effective,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Each feature has been handpicked to empower businesses across industries as they embark on their virtual content creation journey with an unprecedented level of quality.”

Samsung’s leading visual display technology delivers powerful production capabilities that extend reality. Production studios can use ultra-large LED walls to create virtual content, integrating them with real-time visual effects technology to reduce the time and cost of content production. The Wall for Virtual Production is a leader in this type of application and can amplify projects by adding lifelike levels of detail, texture, volume, and shades to virtual content creation environments. The new IVC model options, P1.68 and P2.1, include a curvature range that can stretch up to 5,800R, which creates a more realistic field of view. The display also packs an updated genlock feature that keeps The Wall in line with the system’s signals, so there aren’t any dropped or doubled frames. This capability — along with the enhanced phase offset feature that adjusts the time delay between camera and screen — ensures a perfect image.

You can find out more information about the Samsung The Wall for Virtual Production over at Samsung’s website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing for the device in Europe.

Source Samsung



