Samsung The Premiere projector launches globally

Samsung is launching its new high end projector globally, the Samsung The Premiere projector and there are two models in the range.

The two models of this new projector are the LSP7T and LSP9T and the can project a screen of between 100 and 130 inches and support 4K.

Immersion is the name of the game when it comes to the remarkable picture quality offered by The Premiere. Equipped with cutting-edge Triple Laser2 technology, The Premiere delivers outstanding picture quality and brightness, providing the user with an effective in-home cinema viewing experience. In addition to supporting 4K picture resolution, The Premiere is the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector.

As far as color, The Premiere’s RGB Triple Laser uses the foundational elements of color – red (R), green (G), and blue (B), to deliver true, vibrant tones. The projector also covers 106% of BT.2020, a standard that measures how much color can be represented and establishes the widest display color gamut (147% of the DCI-P3 color gamut). With a ground-breaking contrast range that tops out at 2,800 ANSI lumens of brightness, now users can experience vivid light and dark scenes on a screen of up to 130 inches in size, all in the comfort of their own homes.

