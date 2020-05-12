Samsung The Frame TV gets paintings from the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum in Spain

Samsung has announced that it is expanding its catalogue of paintings for its Samsung The Frame TV, the latest ones are from the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum in Spain.

These new artworks are in addition to the ones that Samsung and the museum added to the platform back last October.

Some of the highlights of this collection are key pieces of art in Post-impressionism such as The Stevedores in Arles by Vincent van Gogh or Bottle, Carafe, Jug and Lemons by Paul Cézanne. Artistic movements such as German Expressionism are also covered. Woman on a Divan, by August Macke, stands out, and so do several pieces by the Italian landscape painter, Canaletto. The collection also incorporates one of Picasso’s disciples and master of Spanish Cubism, Juan Gris, and his work, The Smoker, in addition to the remarkable female artist, Lyubov Popova, and her masterpiece Painterly Architectonic (Still Life: Instruments), known for its reference to Constructivism.

You can find out more information about the latest artwork available for the Samsung The Frame TV over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals