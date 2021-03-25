Samsung teams up with Manna Drone Delivery for smartphone delivery in Ireland

Samsung has announced a new partnership with Manna Drone Delivery in Ireland, the company will now now offer drone delivery on a range of its latest devices.

This will includes the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Galaxy Buds Pro, the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Watch 3.

Customers will be able to order one of these devices and then have it delivered direct to their home or office using a Manna delivery drone.

Commenting on the news, Eamonn Grant, Head of Online for Samsung Ireland said, “At Samsung we are always looking for ways to bring meaningful innovation to our customers so we’re really excited to be the first technology company in Ireland to make our products available to our customers via drone delivery. To be able to deliver our products to our customers within three minutes of leaving the dispatch center is a brilliant example of innovation in motion. Superior customer experience is at the heart of what we do and with this new service we are embracing what we believe will be the future of retail. In the current environment, there is no better time to provide a contactless alternative to ‘click and collect’ and we are really thrilled to be partnering Manna to achieve this.”

“This partnership with Samsung marks the first of its kind in the world. To date, we have been working with Tesco and local businesses to deliver grocery, hot food, books and pharmacy items, to people in the area. We recognize that the potential for the application of drone delivery is enormous. Samsung is one of the most innovative and widely recognized brands globally that always puts its customers front and center. It’s for this reason we are genuinely excited to be embarking on this next chapter with them,” said Alan Hicks, CTO of Manna.

You can find out more details about Samsung’s partnership with Manna for drone deliveries in Ireland aty the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals