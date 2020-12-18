Samsung starts taking reservation fees for Galaxy S21 in China

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is coming early in 2021, we are expecting the handset to launch in either January or February and now Samsung has started to take reservation fee for the device in China.

Samsung are charging customers 100 yuan to reserve the device which will be Samsung’s first ‘Flagship’ smartphone of 2021, so this is more than kiley the new Galaxy S21.

There will be three different versions of the handset, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra. There will be two processor options depending on the region, Samsung’s new flagship Exynos and the new Qualcomm Snapdragon flagship.

Samsung are expected to launch next years flagships earlier than normal, they are rumored to launch them in either January or February of 2021.

Source Samsung, Myfixguide

