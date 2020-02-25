Samsung starts mass production of 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM for smartphones

Samsung has announced that it has started mass production of its industry first 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM for the next generation of smartphones.

This new 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM is designed to deliver the industry’s highest performing and highest capacity smartphone RAM.

“Samsung has been committed to bringing memory technologies to the cutting edge in allowing consumers to enjoy amazing experiences through their mobile devices. We are excited to stay true to that commitment with our new, top-of-the-line mobile solution for global device manufacturers,” said Cheol Choi, senior vice president of memory sales & marketing, Samsung Electronics. “With the introduction of a new product lineup based on our next-generation process technology later this year, Samsung will be able to fully address future memory demands from global customers.”

The new 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM comes with speeds of up tp 5,500 megabits per second and it is 1.3 times faster than Samsung’s previous memory module.

