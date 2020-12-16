Samsung Spotlight launched in the UK to help emerging performing artists

Samsung has announced that it is launching Samsung Spotlight in the UK to help emerging performing artists.

Samsung are looking to help performing artists who have been unable to perform due to the global; pandemic.

Samsung Spotlight is open to all performance artists from across the UK & Ireland. Those wanting to get involved simply need to film their own 90 seconds audition-style performances and submit them via Instagram using the hashtag #SamsungSpotlight.

Performances can include any type of artistic style, such as dance, physical theatre, mime, self-expression, poetry or acting but must be completely original pieces of work.

The three winning performers will have their content displayed across Samsung’s digital channels, in-store screens and will feature in a new digital advert for the brand. Additionally, winners will receive a £5,000 cash prize, a Samsung Galaxy device, QLED 8K TV and a virtual meet and greet with the face of the campaign, Paul Mescal.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Spotlight for performing artists over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

