Samsung shows off its V2X technology (Video)

Earlier today we saw the new Samsung Digital Cockpit 2020 and now Samsung has shown off its new V2X or Vehicle to Everything technology on video.

The technology pairs with Samsung new 5G TCU (Telematics Control Unit, it is designed to provide real time information when you are driving.

At CES 2020, Samsung showcased how the 5G TCU (Telematics Control Unit) pairs with V2X technology and the reduced latency enabled by 5G to allow for the delivery of enhanced driving information without delay.

The video below demonstrates how V2X technology detects other cars (especially emergency vehicles) and pedestrians and delivers general traffic information. It also shows how the solution can alert the driver when they need to proceed with caution, and reduce speed when unexpected developments occur on the road.

You can find out more details about Samsung;s new V2X and also its other car technology over at its website at the link below.

Source Samsung

