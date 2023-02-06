Samsung Series 7 Bespoke AI Oven unveiled

Samsung has unveiled its latest high-end home appliance, the Samsung Series 7 Bespoke AI Oven, the device is being launched in the UK.

The new Samsung Series 7 Bespoke AI Oven will be available in a range of finished including Satin Beige and Black Glass.

The Series 7 Bespoke AI™ Oven is set to revolutionise the healthy meal prepping experience, through its powerful and intelligent AI Pro Cooking[1]technology, to produce delicious meals that cater to users’ dietary requirements.



AI Pro Cooking optimises cooking settings while monitoring food. If the oven is set to cook a recognised dish, it will recommend the cooking mode, temperature, and cooking time. Individuals can also see how their meal is coming along in real-time, by pairing the oven with the SmartThings App[2] and tapping View Inside. In addition to this, Samsung’s Dual Cook Steam™ gives users the ability to prepare healthy steamed dishes while cooking separate dishes at different temperatures, at the same time.



With the oven’s internal camera and powerful AI and with the Sense Inside feature[3]– the first food recognition and burn detection[4]– the oven can suggest cooking settings by recognising 80 different dishes and ingredients[5]. With the integration of SmartThings Cooking and Samsung Health, the Bespoke AI™ Oven can look at a user’s workout stats and diet goals to recommend meal options based on the ingredients they have at home.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Series 7 Bespoke AI Oven over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





