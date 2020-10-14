New Samsung PRO Plus and EVO Plus SD cards now available

Samsung has introduced its new range of PRO Plus and EVO Plus SD Cards this week, specifically designed for content creators and photo enthusiasts. With the PRO Plus offering sequential read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively and both the PRO Plus and EVO Plus SD cards will be available to purchase worldwide later this month

“For professional photographers, cinematographers and YouTubers, the PRO Plus SD card’s outstanding sequential write performance enables flawless 4K UHD video recording and burst shots. The EVO Plus also ensures smooth playback when editing 4K as well as Full HD videos with transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s.1 Available in four storage capacities from 32GB to 256GB, consumers can easily add extra storage to enjoy more rich content on their devices.”

“For years, consumers around the world have trusted Samsung to deliver high-performance memory cards in a variety of capacities that meet their unique needs,” said Dr. Mike Mang, vice president of the Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung has gone beyond that with the PRO Plus and EVO Plus SD cards, providing additional layers of protective measures to withstand intensive usage and the most rugged conditions.”

The new Samsung PRO Plus and EVO Plus SD cards offer users “exceptional speeds and improved durability” says Samsung, enabling users to work across a wide range of devices including DSLR, mirrorless and compact cameras as well as camcorders and PCs.

Source : Samsung : Samsung Store

