Samsung S Translator to shut down next month

Samsung has announced that it will be shutting its SD Translator service down from next month, this will happen on the 1st of December.

Users of the service in South Korea have been sent out an automatic message about the service shutting down, you can see the message below.

In the meantime, we would like to thank those who have used the S Translator service. We inform you that the above service, which has given us a lot of interest and love, can no longer be provided due to the company’s operating policy. Upon termination of this service, your personal information collected for the purpose of providing the service will be destroyed without delay in order to protect your personal information.

This service originally launched as part of handsets like the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 and the functions of it are now handled by Bixby.

Source Tizen Help

