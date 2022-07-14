Samsung releases One UI Watch 4.5 beta 4

We recently heard that the new One UI Watch 4.5 would soon be coming to the Galaxy Watch range of devices and now Samsung has released the fourth beta of the software.

The new Samsung One UI Watch 4.5 beta 4 brings a range of new features to the Galaxy Watch, you can see what is included in the latest beta below.

The 4th beta software update that contains implementation of your valuable feedback is available now.

Please update the latest beta software version for your convenience and improved device stability.

※ Please be sure to back up important data before updating.

※ Only FOTA(Firmware Over The Air) is supported for updating the latest beta software.

(Galaxy Wearable → Galaxy Watch4 → Watch4 settings → Watch software update → Download and install)

□ S/W Version

– ZVG3

□ Bugs that have been fixed

– Fixed force closed issue of permission pop-up when the users add current location in Weather Tile

– Fixed mismatch problem of connection status between Galaxy Wearable App and BT setting

– Fixed ANR problem when checking Samsung Health screen during exercise

– Fixed time-shaking problem of Stopwatch

– Stabilized Watchface function

– Stabilized sleeping mode function

– Fixed the issue of Sysui crash

– Improved the stabilization of Message App

– Improved Watch Battery App

– Other improvements are applied

* Watch4 Manager (2.2.11.22071211) for Beta has been newly released. Please update to the latest version through Watch plugin download button in the Beta registration notice.

Thank you

USA Beta Team

As yet we do not have an exact release date for the final versions of the One UI Watch 4.5 beta 4 for the Samsung Galaxy Watch, as soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals