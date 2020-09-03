Samsung releases One UI 2.5 for the Galaxy S10 range of smartphones

Samsung has started to roll out a new software update for the Galaxy S10 range of smartphones, the update is the One UI 2.5 software update.

The One UI 2.5 software update brings a range of new features to the Galaxy S10 range of smartphones, the update has so far been released in Germany.

The update has been rolled out to a number of versions of the Galaxy S10 and it also comes with the Android security update for September.

This security update includes some security update for Android from Google and also some security updates for Samsung;s software.

The One UI 2.5 software update is a963.49 MB in size, so far it has been released in Germany, it is also expected to be rolled out to more countries some time soon.

Source Sammobile

