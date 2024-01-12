Samsung opening Galaxy Experience Spaces for Galaxy S24 launch

Samsung will unveil its new Galaxy S24 range of smartphones on the 17th of January and now it has announced the launch of new Samsung Galaxy Experience Spaces for the new smartphones launch.

The new Galaxy Experience Spaces will be launching around the world, they are coming to London, Dubai, New York, Paris, Seoul, Barcelona, Berlin and Bangkok and you will be able to try out the new Samsung devices.

“Samsung Galaxy empowers people with new experiences and new ways to do what they love. With Galaxy AI, we’re redefining what’s possible on mobile devices,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing of the Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “These spaces will give Galaxy fans the first opportunity to see a new era of innovation firsthand, and we can’t wait to see how Galaxy AI will empower people to unleash their potential.”

Immediately upon entering these spaces, visitors will know they’ve stepped into a world of possibilities, powered by Galaxy AI. Everything visitors will experience will be available to them very soon on Galaxy’s newest devices. As visitors move between interactive and immersive zones, they’ll see how Galaxy AI amplifies everyday activities like never before, from discovering new places to capturing and sharing content to communicating across language barriers.

We are looking forward to finding out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy S24 range of smartphones, the handsets will be made official at a press event next week on the 17th of January.

Source Samsung



