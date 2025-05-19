10 Settings to Change Immediately in Samsung One UI 7.0

Samsung One UI 7.0 introduces a range of features and customization options designed to enhance your smartphone experience. While the default settings are functional, making a few strategic adjustments can significantly improve usability, boost productivity, and tailor your device to your specific needs. Below is a detailed video from Sakitech on the most impactful settings you should consider changing to unlock the full potential of your device.

1. Lock Screen Notifications: Customize Your First Glance

The lock screen is the first thing you see when you pick up your phone, and One UI 7.0 gives you advanced control over how notifications appear here. You can choose between minimal dots, compact icons, or detailed notification cards, depending on whether you prefer simplicity or more information at a glance. Additionally, animated clock faces and customizable widgets, such as a quick-access voice recorder or weather updates, add both style and functionality. By personalizing these options, you can create a lock screen that is not only visually appealing but also practical for your daily needs.

2. Multitasking Enhancements: Boost Your Productivity

One UI 7.0 takes multitasking to the next level with its enhanced Popup View feature. This allows you to group multiple floating windows, allowing seamless transitions between tasks. For example, you can reply to messages while watching a video or take notes during a call without losing focus. The ability to resize and reposition these windows adds flexibility, making it an essential tool for users who rely on their devices for both work and personal activities. By using this feature, you can maximize your productivity and multitask with ease.

3. Always-On Display: More Than Just a Clock

The Always-On Display (AOD) in One UI 7.0 is more interactive and customizable than ever before. With a simple double-tap, you can control music playback directly from the AOD, eliminating the need to unlock your phone or navigate through menus. Additionally, you can choose from a variety of clock styles, colors, and layouts to match your preferences. This feature not only enhances convenience but also adds a layer of personalization to your device, making it a powerful tool for both functionality and style.

4. Enlarged Folders: Streamline Your Home Screen

Managing apps on your home screen becomes more efficient with the enlarged folders feature. This allows you to access apps directly from the folder without fully opening it, saving time and effort. You can also customize folder colors, even in enlarged mode, to create a visually cohesive and organized home screen. This feature is particularly useful for users who want quick access to frequently used apps while maintaining a clean and structured layout.

5. Quick Toggles and Control Panel: Simplify Navigation

The redesigned control panel in One UI 7.0 makes navigating essential settings faster and more intuitive. You can easily swipe between notifications and quick toggles, streamlining access to frequently used features. Advanced controls, such as adaptive brightness and sound customization, are now accessible via press-and-hold sliders, allowing for precise adjustments without diving into deeper menus. These updates ensure that everyday interactions with your device are smoother and more efficient, saving you time and effort.

6. Vertical App Drawer: Find Apps Faster

The new vertical app drawer introduces alphabetical sorting combined with a vertical scroll bar, making it easier to locate apps. This is particularly beneficial for users with a large number of apps, as it eliminates the need for endless horizontal swiping. The combination of vertical navigation and alphabetical organization ensures that your apps are always just a few taps away, improving accessibility and reducing frustration.

Why These Changes Matter

Adjusting these settings allows you to fully use the features of Samsung One UI 7.0. Each change is designed to enhance convenience, improve productivity, and provide a more personalized experience. Whether it’s customizing your lock screen, optimizing multitasking, or organizing your apps, these adjustments ensure that your device works exactly the way you need it to. By taking the time to explore and implement these features, you can transform your smartphone into a tool that is not only more functional but also tailored to your lifestyle.

Take Control of Your Experience

Your smartphone is a powerful tool, and Samsung One UI 7.0 offers the flexibility to make it truly your own. By exploring these features and making a few simple tweaks, you can enhance both the functionality and personalization of your device. Don’t settle for default settings—take control of your experience and unlock the full potential of your smartphone.

Below are more guides on Samsung One UI 7.0 from our extensive range of articles.

Source & Image Credit: sakitech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals