Samsung One UI 5 update expanded to more models

Samsung has announced that it will be expanding the release of its One UI 5 and Android 13 to more models in its range.

The company has said that it will also be releasing the update for the previous Galaxy Z Flip series and Z Fold 2/3 models. The update is also coming to the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series before the end of November.

From the 17th (domestic standard), Samsung Electronics started updating ‘One UI 5’ for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4, which were released in August this year. All previously released foldable products such as the Z Flip series and Z Fold 2/3 will be updated within the year.

The update of the Galaxy S series is also expanded.

Samsung Electronics started the official distribution of ‘one UI 5’ from the galaxy s22 series on the 24th of last month, and the s21 series released last year started updating from the 8th of this month. The S20 series and Galaxy Note 20 series will also be implemented this month.

Tablet products will also be updated sequentially within the year, starting with the Galaxy Tab S8 released earlier this year, followed by the Tab S7 FE released last year, and the Tab S7 and Tab S6 Lite released in 2020.

You can find out more details about the Samsung One UI and android 13 software update for a range of Samsung devices at the link below.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals