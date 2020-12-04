Samsung One UI 3.0 and Android 11 land on the Galaxy S20

Samsung has announced that it is starting its roll out of their One UI 3.0 and Android 11 to their Galaxy S20 range off handsets.

This will include the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Ultra and the update is being rolled out in Kora, the US and Europe.

Following the early access program, One UI 3 will begin to rollout today on Galaxy S20 series devices (Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra) in Korea, the US and most markets in Europe; the upgrade will gradually become available in more regions and on more devices, including the Galaxy Note20, Z Fold2, Z Flip, Note10, Fold and S10 series, in the coming weeks2. The update will be available on Galaxy A devices in the first half of 2021.

“The launch of One UI 3 is just the beginning of our commitment to offering Galaxy consumers the best mobile experiences possible by giving them access to the latest OS innovation, as soon as it’s available,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “One UI 3 represents an integral part of our mission to continually create new innovative and intuitive experiences for our consumers throughout their device lifecycle. So when you have a Galaxy device, you have a gateway to new, unimagined experiences for years to come.”

You can find out more details about the One UI 3.0 software update for Samsung’s smartphones at the link below.

