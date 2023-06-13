Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 launched globally

Samsung is launching its new high-end gaming monitor globally, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 and the monitor comes with some impressive specifications. It features a 49-inch curved display with a DQHD resolution of 5120 x 1440 pixels and it also comes with a 32:9 aspect ratio.

RTThe Odyssey OLED G9 comes with a 240Hz refresh rate and a rapid 0.03ms grey-to-grey (GtG) response time, the display comes with a 1800R curvature, you can see more details below.

Samsung Electronics today announced the global launch of the Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor (G95SC), which has been enhanced with next-level AI upscaling technology.1 Building on the success of last year’s Odyssey OLED G8 (G85SB), the new monitor joins the lineup to open a new era of OLED gaming.

“Last year, Samsung addressed the demands and expectations of even the most experienced gamers with the launch of the Odyssey OLED G8,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the introduction of the Odyssey OLED G9, equipped with unrivaled picture quality, we are excited to offer our customers these powerful gaming monitors and raise the bar for OLED gaming.”

Measuring 49 inches in size with a 1800R curvature, the Odyssey OLED G9 is the first OLED monitor to offer Dual Quad High Definition (DQHD; 5,120 x 1,440) resolution with a 32:9 ratio. The large and wide screen ratio enable users to lose themselves in super-ultrawide vistas — equivalent to two QHD screens side by side. At the same time, its rapid 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time and 240Hz refresh rate offer players a competitive edge.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor over at Samsung’s website at the link below, the device is available to buy worldwide as of now and it retails for $2,199.99.

Source Samsung



