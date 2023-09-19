Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor up for pre-order in the USA

Samsung has announced that its new 57-inch gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is now available to pre-order in the USA, the device comes with an impressive resolution of 7,680 x 2160 pixels.

This has to be one of the most impressive-looking gaming monitors we have seen to date, as well as the 8K resolution it also comes with a 240Hz refresh rate, more infoermation is below.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 (G95NC) is now available for pre-order on Samsung.com. The 57-inch display is the world’s first monitor to support Dual 4K UHD (DUHD) resolution of 7,680 x 2,160, the equivalent of two 32-inch 4K UHD monitors side-by-side. It also one of the first monitors to feature DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity which unlocks the full potential of near 8K resolution1 at 240 Hertz refresh rate and 1 millisecond gray-to-gray response time.

Neo G9 57” delivers groundbreaking, vivid gameplay detail with a 1000R curved Quantum Mini LED display powered by Quantum Matrix Technology. The monitor is VESA DisplayHDR™1000 certified, which brings HDR content to life with accurate color and contrast reproduction, as well as enhanced color expression and depth.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor over at Samsung’s website at the link below, the device is available to pre-order for $2,499.99, and Samsung is offering $500 credit for Samsung.com if you pre-order.

Source Samsung



