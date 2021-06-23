Samsung launches new 5G Radio with integrated Antennas

At Samsung‘s Networks Redefined event Samsung has announces its latest 5G Radio with integrated Antennas.

The company has launched a new One Antenna Radio that comes with integrated antennas that are designed to make it easier for companies to speed up 5G installations.

Samsung Electronics today unveiled a new radio designed to help mobile operators overcome the challenges they face in deploying 5G networks. Announced at “Samsung Networks: Redefined,” the new One Antenna Radio features integrated antennas, providing operators with the ability to simplify and speed up 5G installations by consolidating a 3.5GHz Massive MIMO radio with low-band and mid-band passive antennas into a single form factor.

As operators continue to extend their 5G coverage, a key challenge they face is the space and footprint restrictions at sites and on towers. Samsung’s all-in-one radio will address varied environmental and site demands–easing installation, saving space and reducing OPEX for operators. The new solution will become part of Samsung’s Radio Access Network (RAN) portfolio in early 2022, initially targeting the European market.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung 5G Radio over at Samsung’s website at the link below, we can expect this new technology to be used in our 5G networks some time soon.

Source Samsung

