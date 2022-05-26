Samsung Knox Guard for enterprises unveiled

Samsung has launched its latest security feature for enterprises and businesses, Samsung Knox Guard.

The new Knox Guard is designed to let companies place a temporary lock on any devices they own, this is designed to keep their information secure in the event of a device being lost or stolen.

Knox Guard provides businesses with an easy-to-use solution to reduce risks when a corporate-owned device is lost, stolen, or fraudulently reported as stolen. When these unforeseen situations occur, enterprise IT teams, carriers, and insurers can use Knox Guard to remotely place a temporary lock on the device, providing additional protection against unauthorized users from accessing its features and data.

Once locked, the device is effectively unusable by anyone who steals or fraudulently purchases it, preventing the device from being repurposed or illegally resold. Its secured data may not be accessed – locally or remotely. When the issue is resolved, an IT administrator can remotely and securely unlock a device through Knox Guard. Devices can also be unlocked when a Knox Guard administrator selects the unlock PIN option. A two-step verification system offers an alternative means for legitimate users and IT administrators, to unlock devices even without a network connection.

