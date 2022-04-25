Samsung joins Technical Oversight Committee of the O-RAN Open Source Project

Samsung has announced that it has joined the Technical Oversight Committee of the O-RAN Open Source Project.

The company has said that it will play a key role in the decision-making by the O-RAN open source project’s TOC.

Through its participation in the O-RAN Alliance, Samsung has been expanding its influence in the Open RAN domain, an area that is currently in the spotlight thanks to its potential to be the next generation of radio access network (RAN) technology. Over the past two years, the company has been continuously developing open source code for RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC).

Thanks to this pioneering work, Samsung has been elected as an official member of the TOC, the top voting body of the O-RAN SC, along with 11 other companies. JinGuk Jeong, Vice President and Head of Advanced Solutions Team at Samsung Researchh1‘s Advanced Communications Research Center has now begun his term as the company’s representative to the TOC following the membership offer.

The O-RAN SC TOC has twelve seats comprised of six global telecommunications operators — AT&T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, NTT Docomo and TIM — and 6 telecommunications equipment and components providers — Samsung Electronics, Ericsson, Nokia, Windriver, Radisys and Viavi.

You can find out more details about Samsung’s new role on the Technical Oversight Committee of the O-RAN Open Source Project at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals