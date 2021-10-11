Samsung is making movies with its Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone

Samsung has announced a new partnership with world renowned director Joe Wright to make movies with their Galaxy devices, specifically the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

They have created a movies called Princess & Peppernose using the Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone, you can see more details below.

To kick off the campaign, world-renowned director Joe Wright known for Pride and Prejudice and Atonement partnered with Samsung to create Princess & Peppernose, the tale of a princess in search of love who defies convention to pursue her own desires. The heartwarming musical uses puppetry and live-action choreography to tell a unique story captured entirely with a Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone.

“My parents ran and founded the first dedicated puppet theater in the UK, and I thought this was the perfect opportunity to get back to my roots,” Wright said. “What surprised me the most throughout this process was how quick and easy it was to get right in there and be present with the characters and the story. The camera is always ready, and all you need to do is point and shoot.”

You can find out more details about this new partnership between Samsung and director Joe Wright over at Samsung’s website at the link below. It will be interesting to see what Samsung has planned for their Galaxy S21 Ultra and other devices.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals