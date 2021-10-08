Samsung Q3 2021 earnings guidance announced

Samsung has announced an earnings guidance for Q3 2021, the company is expecting consolidated sales of 73 trillion Korean won for the quarter.

They are also expecting a consolidated operating profit of 15.8 trillion Korean Won, this will see an increase over the same quarter last year.

Samsung has seen strong sales of its new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones and also its other range of devices including its Galaxy S21 line up. The company also has a number of new devices on the way next year which should help it increase its sales.

Samsung Electronics today announced its earnings guidance for the third quarter of 2021.

Consolidated Sales: Approximately 73 trillion Korean won

Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 15.8 trillion Korean won

The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.

Sales: 72 ~ 74 trillion Korean won

Operating Profit: 15.7 ~ 15.9 trillion Korean won

You can see the full earnings guidance from Samsung for Q3 2021 over at Samsung’s website at the link below. It will be interesting to find out the final results for the quarter when they are made official.

