Samsung is expanding its ‘Green Chip’ line up

Samsung has announced that it is expanding its ‘Green Chip’ line up as five of its memory products have received global recognition for reducing carbon emissions.

The company also said that an additional 20 memory products had received carbon footprint certification, more details are below.

It is exciting to see our environmentally sustainable efforts receiving global acknowledgments,” said Seong-dai Jang, Senior Vice President and Head of DS Corporate Sustainability Management Office at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue our path towards a sustainable future with ‘greener’ chips enabled by Samsung’s cutting-edge technology.”

The Reducing CO2 label certifies that a product’s carbon emission has decreased. Samsung was able to cut the carbon emission of the five memory products through enhanced production efficiency. This means that less electricity and raw materials were used per chip. For the Portable SSD T7 (1TB), Samsung used environmentally sustainable paper instead of plastic as packaging material to minimize the carbon footprint of the product.

