Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 gets WiFi certification

The new 2021 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet recently appeared at the FCC and now the tablet has received WiFi certification.

The tablets recently appeared at the WiFi Alliance with the model number SM-X205 and the listing has confirmed that the device will support both 5GHz and 2.4GHz WiFi.

As a reminder, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet will come with a Unisoc Tiger T618 processor and, 4GB of RAM, and two storage options 64GB and 128GB.

It will also come with a 10.5 inch LCD display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and a 7040 mAh battery and it will feature 15W fast charging.

The new Galaxy Tab A8 tablet will feature a range of cameras which will include a single front and single rear camera, on the front there will be a 5-megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, on the rear there will be an 8-megapixel camera.

So far those are the only specifications we have on the new Galaxy Tab A8 tablet, as soon as we get some more details on the device, including a full list of specifications and some details on a launch date and pricing, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

Image Credit Evan Blass

