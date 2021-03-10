Samsung Internet 14.0 beta released

Samsung has announced that it has launched Samsung Internet 14.0 beta and it brings a range of improvements over the previous version.

The new Samsung Internet 14.0 beta comes with a range of improved privacy features and also some updated security settings and more.

Samsung Internet 14.0 beta helps keep you protected while browsing with enhanced Smart anti-tracking, which detects when a website is trying to track you and automatically stops them.

Samsung Internet 14.0 beta also introduces a new security control panel, designed to make it easier for you to monitor and control your privacy settings and view useful daily stats, such as how many pop-ups and trackers have been blocked. This feature will help you make informed decisions about your privacy.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Internet 14.0 beta over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

