Samsung Internet 13.0 comes with new privacy and security features

Samsung has started the roll out of their One UI 3.0 software to the Galaxy S20 and they have also revealed some details about the new features in their Samsung Internet 13.0.

The Samsung Internet 13.0 comes with a range of new privacy and security features which are designed to keep your information safe online.

These days, it’s hard to know which website you can trust. Samsung Internet 13.0 offers a new permission request UI that will display a warning message if a website seems malicious and is attempting to trick users into allowing notifications. And since we know how much privacy means to our users, Secret mode allows them to automatically clear their browsing history as soon as all their Secret mode tabs are closed. A new Secret mode icon will also be displayed on the address bar as part of the Samsung Internet 13.0 update, so that it’s easier to know when it’s switched on. For more information about Secret mode, check out the new About Secret mode section.

You can find out more information about the updated range of features that are available in the Samsung Internet 13.0 at the link below.

Source Samsung

