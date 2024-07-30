Samsung & Hershey’s Launch New Samsung Friends Accessories

In an exciting collaboration, Samsung Electronics has partnered with the globally renowned confectionary brand, The Hershey Company, to introduce a new line of Samsung Friends accessories. This innovative partnership brings together two industry giants, combining Samsung’s innovative technology with Hershey’s iconic packaging to create 12 unique accessories designed specifically for Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Galaxy Buds3 series, and Galaxy Watch7.

The Samsung Friends brand is well-known for its creative collaborations with various brands and IPs, using new materials and eco-friendly messages to enhance user experience. By joining forces with Hershey’s, Samsung aims to offer its customers a delightful blend of technology and confectionery, creating accessories that are not only functional but also visually appealing and environmentally conscious.

Eco-Friendly Materials and Unique Designs

What sets the Samsung Friends & Hershey’s collection apart is its commitment to sustainability. The accessories are crafted using 100% recycled material transformed from Hershey’s plastic packaging waste. This eco-friendly approach not only reduces the environmental impact of the accessories but also gives new life to materials that would otherwise end up in landfills.

The collection features 12 unique designs inspired by Hershey’s iconic packaging, ensuring that there is an accessory to suit every taste and style. From the classic Hershey’s chocolate bar wrapper to the colorful Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups packaging, these accessories are a testament to the creativity and innovation that can emerge from unexpected collaborations.

Availability and Pricing

The Samsung Friends & Hershey’s collection made its debut in Korea on July 29 and will be available later this year in countries such as Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. Customers will be able to purchase these exclusive accessories through Samsung.com and SLASH B SLASH’s online mall, making them easily accessible to a wide range of consumers.

While pricing details have not yet been announced, Samsung has stated that this information will be provided closer to the release date in each respective country. By offering these accessories at competitive prices, Samsung aims to make them accessible to a broad audience, allowing more people to experience the unique blend of technology and confectionery.

Celebrating the Launch with a Pop-Up Event

To celebrate the launch of the Samsung Friends & Hershey’s collection, Samsung has opened a special pop-up event called “Flip Tour With Hershey’s” at their Gangnam flagship store in Korea. Running from July 29 to August 11, this event provides visitors with the opportunity to experience the unique collection firsthand.

Attendees can choose and attach parts of food packaging plastics to plate their accessories, showcasing the innovative use of recycled materials in the collection. Additionally, visitors can indulge in limited-edition Hershey’s-themed beverages, adding a touch of sweetness to the overall experience.

Expanding the Range of Mobile Accessories

The introduction of the new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 has opened up new possibilities for Samsung Friends to expand its range of mobile accessories. In the coming months, Samsung plans to release collections featuring characters and designs from 17 different iconic brands, including Sticky Monster Lab, Smiley, Keith Haring, Disney, Minions, and Pokémon.

By collaborating with such a diverse array of brands, Samsung aims to cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences, ensuring that every user can find an accessory that resonates with their personal style. This expansion not only showcases Samsung’s commitment to innovation but also highlights the growing importance of personalization in the mobile accessories market.

Beyond Accessories: Samsung’s Eco-Friendly Initiatives

While the Samsung Friends & Hershey’s collection is a notable example of Samsung’s commitment to sustainability, the company’s eco-friendly practices extend far beyond accessories. Samsung has implemented various initiatives to reduce its environmental impact, such as using sustainable packaging materials, developing energy-efficient devices, and partnering with environmental organizations to promote conservation efforts.

By prioritizing sustainability across its product lines and operations, Samsung aims to create a positive impact on the planet while continuing to deliver innovative technology to its users. As consumers become increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their purchases, Samsung’s eco-friendly initiatives serve as a testament to the company’s dedication to corporate social responsibility.

Source Samsung



