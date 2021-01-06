Samsung Health App gets new fitness challenges

Samsung is adding some new fitness challenges to the Samsung Health app for their Galaxy devices and you can now start a competition with up to 10 people

Samsung have added a new ‘Together’ and Group Challenge features to the app that lets you invite 9 of your friends, you can see more details below.

Group Challenge is the latest expansion of the Samsung Health Challenge features, which you can access via the Together tab on the bottom of the Samsung Health app. There is Global Challenge, the most popular type of Challenge, which enables you to enter monthly step count competitions against all Samsung Health users around the world. Samsung also introduced 1:1 Challenge, allowing you to invite one of your close friends or family members to work with you to achieve your step count goals. And now, 1:1 Challenge has evolved into Group Challenge. While you still have the option to create a one-on-one competition, you can now invite anywhere between 1 to 9 of your friends so you can work out and keep each other motivated to achieve your fitness goals, even when you’re apart. You can even create multiple Group Challenges so you can simultaneously compete with family, friends and co-workers.

You can find out more details about these new features on the Samsung Health app over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals