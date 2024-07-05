Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 & Galaxy Z Flip 6 Specs Leaked

The tech world is buzzing with anticipation as Samsung prepares to unveil its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Set to be officially announced at the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event next week, detailed specifications for both devices have already surfaced, giving us an exciting glimpse into what to expect.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 boasts some significant upgrades and refinements over its predecessor. Here’s what you need to know:

Display Improvements

Inner Screen: The device features a 7.6-inch inner screen with a remarkable max brightness of 2,600 nits, a substantial increase from the previous 1,750 nits.

The device features a 7.6-inch inner screen with a remarkable max brightness of 2,600 nits, a substantial increase from the previous 1,750 nits. Outer Screen: The outer screen remains a handy 6.3 inches, with slight improvements in size and resolution.

Performance Enhancements

Processor: The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor powers the Galaxy Z Fold 6, promising faster and more efficient performance.

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor powers the Galaxy Z Fold 6, promising faster and more efficient performance. Battery Life: You will be pleased to know that the device claims an additional hour of LTE internet usage and two extra hours of video playback, making it perfect for heavy users.

Design Tweaks

Weight and Dimensions: The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is now 14 grams lighter. When folded, it is 1.4mm shorter, 1mm wider, and 1.3mm thinner. When unfolded, it’s 1.4mm shorter, 2.7mm wider, and 0.5mm thinner.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is now 14 grams lighter. When folded, it is 1.4mm shorter, 1mm wider, and 1.3mm thinner. When unfolded, it’s 1.4mm shorter, 2.7mm wider, and 0.5mm thinner. Build Quality: The device features an improved Armor Aluminum frame, ensuring better durability without adding extra weight.

Additional Features

Secondary Screen: A minor yet noteworthy change is the secondary screen being 0.1 inches larger.

A minor yet noteworthy change is the secondary screen being 0.1 inches larger. Resolution: The main display resolution has slightly changed to 2160×1856 from 2176×1812.

The main display resolution has slightly changed to 2160×1856 from 2176×1812. Unchanged Aspects: The cameras, battery capacity (4400mAh), and cover glass (Gorilla Glass Victus 2) remain the same as the previous model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 also comes with its own set of impressive updates. Here’s a closer look:

Camera and Display

Main Camera: The device now sports a powerful 50MP main camera, up from 12MP, while retaining the same f/1.8 aperture for stunning photos.

The device now sports a powerful 50MP main camera, up from 12MP, while retaining the same f/1.8 aperture for stunning photos. Secondary Display: A significant change is the switch to an IPS display from OLED, possibly impacting color quality but enhancing other display aspects.

Performance Boost

Processor and RAM: Equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and upgraded to 12GB of RAM from 8GB, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 ensures smooth multitasking and performance.

Equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and upgraded to 12GB of RAM from 8GB, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 ensures smooth multitasking and performance. Battery Life: The higher capacity 4,000mAh battery (up from 3,700mAh) extends LTE internet usage by two hours and video playback by three hours.

Design and Build

Dimensions: The device is 0.2mm thinner when folded, with other dimensions and weight remaining unchanged.

The device is 0.2mm thinner when folded, with other dimensions and weight remaining unchanged. Customization: A notable aesthetic update is that the entire phone now reflects your chosen color, rather than just one panel on the back, giving it a more unified look.

Durability

Cover Glass: Like the Fold 6, the Flip 6 also uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2, ensuring robust protection against drops and scratches.

As we await the official launch on July 10th, these leaks provide a comprehensive preview of the exciting enhancements Samsung is bringing to its latest foldable phones. Whether you’re looking for superior performance, enhanced camera capabilities, or sleek design updates, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are shaping up to be impressive additions to the foldable smartphone market.

Source The Verge

Image Credit: Evan Blass



