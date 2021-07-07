Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 press photos appear online

It looks like some press photos or renders of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone have appeared online, the photos were posted on Twitter by Ice Universe and they give us a look at the design of the device. The handset previously appeared on some benchmarks.

The new renders have revealed that this new Galaxy Z Fold smartphone will come with an under the display camera, this can clearly be seen in the second photo below.

The handset is expected to feature a 7.52 inch folding display and there will also be an outer display on the device which measures 6.23 inches.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and it will come with 12GB of RAM. the device will also come with 512GB of storage and it will have a Samsung S-Pen stylus.

For cameras the handset will feature two cameras on the front, one 16 megapixel camera for Selfies which will be and under display camera on the main display. There will also be another 10 megapixel camera on the front of the 6.2 inch cover display.

Samsung are expected to announce this new Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone some time in August we are also expecting to see more device at the event.

I think it’s better to be more rigorous pic.twitter.com/o7A1ceMRbq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 7, 2021

Source Ice Universe, GSM Arena

