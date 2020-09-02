Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition unveiled

Samsung is launching a special edition of their new folding smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition.
This new Thome Browne Edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with the smartphone, a Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live and a range of watch straps and accessories.
The Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition applies Thom Browne’s signature design aesthetics onto both the device’s hardware and software. The special edition device features the brand’s signature colors – red, white and blue – on a classic grey exterior, and also comes with lock screens and photo filters exclusive to the collaboration.
What’s more, the Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition package comes not only with the special edition Galaxy Z Fold2 device, but also with the all-new Galaxy Watch3 (41mm model) and Galaxy Buds Live, as well as a special phone case and watch strap accessories.
You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition over at Samsung at the link below.
Source Samsung