Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition unveiled

Samsung is launching a special edition of their new folding smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition.

This new Thome Browne Edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with the smartphone, a Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live and a range of watch straps and accessories.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition applies Thom Browne’s signature design aesthetics onto both the device’s hardware and software. The special edition device features the brand’s signature colors – red, white and blue – on a classic grey exterior, and also comes with lock screens and photo filters exclusive to the collaboration.

What’s more, the Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition package comes not only with the special edition Galaxy Z Fold2 device, but also with the all-new Galaxy Watch3 (41mm model) and Galaxy Buds Live, as well as a special phone case and watch strap accessories.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

