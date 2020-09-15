Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets reviewed (Video)

Samsung recently launched their new folding smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the device has had an number of upgrades over the original Galaxy Fold.

Now we get to have a good look at the device in a review video from Marques Brownlee, is the device worth the $2,000 price? Lets find out.

The device comes with some impressive specifications and an interesting design, it is probably the best folding smartphone available at the moment, whether or not it is worth the high price is debatable.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

