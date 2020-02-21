Samsung Galaxy Z Flip launched in India

Samsung has launching its new folding smartphone in India, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the handset will ship next week on the 26th of February.

The handset will retails for INR 1,09,999 in India which is about $1,525 at the current exchange rate and it will be available next week.

The device comes with a 6.7 inch folding AMOLED display that has a FHD+ resolution of 2636 X 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip also comes with a 3300 mAh battery and front and rear cameras, on the front there is a 10 megapixel camera for Selfies and on the back there is a 12 megapixel camera for photos and videos.

