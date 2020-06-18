Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G gets benchmarked

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is expected to launch in August along with the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 and now the handset has been benchmarked.

The device recent appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks and the listing confirmed some of the handsets specifications.

The device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and 8GB of RA, it will also come with 256GB of included storage.

The rest of the specifications are expected to be the same as the 4G handset and should include a 6.7 inch folding AMOLED display that has a FHD+ resolution of 2636 X 1080 pixels. We are also expecting the same cameras which would be a 12 megapixel rear camera and a 10 megapixel front facing camera.

As soon as we get some more details on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartphone we will let you guys know.

Source MySmartprice

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals