Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G appears on video

One device we are expecting to see at Samsung Unpacked next month is the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

Now it would appear a promo video for the handset has been leaked, it was posted on Twitter by Evan Blass, you can see the tweet below.

The handset is rumored to come with a 6.7 inch folding AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2636 X 1080 pixels and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will also feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and it will come with single front and rear cameras. On the rear of the handset there will be a 12 megapixel camera for photos and videos and on the front a 10 megapixel camera for Selfies.

Samsung are holding their Samsung Unpacked event on the 5th of August 2020, we will also see the new Galaxy Note 20 and other new devices at the event.

Source Evan Blass

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals