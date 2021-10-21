Samsung Galaxy Watch4 update brings new features

Samsung is bringing some new features to their Galaxy Watch4 with a software update, this will include a range of new customization options and more.

The update will add a range of new customization options for watch faces and you can build your own watch face from faces and complications.

There is also an updated an improved fall detection feature and Samsung has added in Gesture Control with a range of features.

Built for the next era of the smartwatch experience, the Galaxy Watch4 series is the latest line of Galaxy smartwatches with a suite of advanced features made to fit you. From a variety of straps and customizable watch faces to a host of diverse features and apps to choose from, you can personalize your Galaxy Watch4 series to be just as unique as you are. But it doesn’t stop there. Now, Galaxy Watch4 users can take customization to the next level and access new features with a software update, available from October 20th.1

Now, you have four new faces to choose from – so you can see whatever information you tend to check the most with just a glance at your wrist. If you’re committed to smashing your fitness goals – or just want to keep an eye on your health stats – you can customize the new Info Brick watch face with the stats you care about the most, from heart rate and stress to daily activity status. Or, you can choose a watch face that displays in-depth weather forecast, a basic dashboard or live wallpapers inspired by Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 – all of which can also be customized.

You can find out more details about the software update for the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

