Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to come with Google’s Wear OS

Samsung’s current range of Galaxy smart watches come with Tizen, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will apparently come with Google’s Wear OS.

Samsung has used Tizen on their smart watches for some time, so it is a big move from the company to switch to Google’s Android based Wear OS.

The news comes in a report from Sammobile who have revealed some details about Samsung’s plans to switch to Google’s smartwatch software.

There are also some details about the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, there could be three different versions of the device. These are said ti include a classic design similar to a dress watch, an Active model designed for sports and fitness and third designed.

The three new smartwatches are apparently code named Wise, Fresh and Lucky, the Wise is the classic version and the other two will have sporty designs.

Whilst these new smartwatches will all come with Wear OS instead of Tizen, they will retain Samsung’s design for the software and will come with their One UI 3.x. software. It certainly sounds interesting and we are looking forward to finding out more details.

